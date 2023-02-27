Power Outages Across the region

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Winds are the main threat pushing through our region on Monday.
Windy conditions are causing emergency workers and electric crews to respond to restore power throughout the area.
Here is the latest on the outages across the area.
UPDATE: 2.27.23 12:15 p.m.
Missouri:
Cape Girardeau County - 16 Customers Out
Bollinger County - 8 Customers Out
Perry County - 0 Customers Out
Madison County - 108 Customers Out
Wayne County - 20 Customers Out
Stoddard County - 46 Customers Out
Scott County - 16 Customers Out
Mississippi County - 349 Customers Out
New Madrid County - 0 Customers Out
Carter County - 0 Customers Out
Ripley County - 0 Customer Out
Dunklin County - 0 Customers Out
Illinois:
Union County - 1 Customer Out
Perry County - 48 Customers Out
Jackson County - 43 Customers Out
Williamson County - 2,121 Customers Out
Alexander County - 0 Customers Out
Pulaski County - 1 Customers Out
Pope County - 63 Customers Out
Hardin County - 1,691 Customers Out
Massac County - 0 Customers Out
Saline County - 53 Customers Out
Gallatin County - 54 Customers Out
Franklin County - 91 Customers Out
Jefferson County - 119 Customers Out
Hamilton County - 1 Customers Out
Kentucky:
Marshall County - 422 Customers Out
McCracken County - 124 Customers Out
Hickman County - 0 Customers Out
Ballard County - 0 Customers Out
Carlisle County - 7 Customers Out
Hickman County 0 Customers Out
Fulton County - 0 Customers Out
Graves County - 64 Customers Out
Calloway County - 852 Customers Out
Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.