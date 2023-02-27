 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /4 PM EST/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Power Outages Across the region

Power outage

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Winds are the main threat pushing through our region on Monday.

Windy conditions are causing emergency workers and electric crews to respond to restore power throughout the area.

Here is the latest on the outages across the area.

UPDATE: 2.27.23 12:15 p.m.

Missouri:

Cape Girardeau County - 16 Customers Out

Bollinger County - 8 Customers Out

Perry County - 0 Customers Out

Madison County - 108 Customers Out

Wayne County - 20 Customers Out

Stoddard County - 46 Customers Out

Scott County - 16 Customers Out

Mississippi County - 349 Customers Out

New Madrid County - 0 Customers Out

Carter County - 0 Customers Out

Ripley County - 0 Customer Out

Dunklin County - 0 Customers Out

Illinois:

Union County - 1 Customer Out

Perry County - 48 Customers Out

Jackson County - 43 Customers Out

Williamson County - 2,121 Customers Out

Alexander County - 0 Customers Out

Pulaski County - 1 Customers Out

Pope County - 63 Customers Out

Hardin County - 1,691 Customers Out

Massac County - 0 Customers Out

Saline County - 53 Customers Out

Gallatin County - 54 Customers Out

Franklin County - 91 Customers Out

Jefferson County - 119 Customers Out

Hamilton County - 1 Customers Out

Kentucky:

Marshall County - 422 Customers Out

McCracken County - 124 Customers Out

Hickman County - 0 Customers Out

Ballard County - 0 Customers Out

Carlisle County - 7 Customers Out

Hickman County 0 Customers Out

Fulton County - 0 Customers Out

Graves County - 64 Customers Out

Calloway County - 852 Customers Out

Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.

