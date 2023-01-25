Power outages across the region

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Here is the latest on the outages across the area.
UPDATE: 7:13 a.m.
Illinois:
Johnson County - 313 Customers Out
Union County - 68 Customers Out
Jackson County - 358 Customers Out
Williamson County - 21 Customers Out
Outages reported from Ameren, Egyptian Electric Cooperative, SouthEastern Illinois Electric Cooperative
Missouri:
Cape Girardeau - 624 Customers Out
Perry County - 456 Customers Out
Bollinger County - 2,946 Customers Out
Madison County - 2,922 Customers Out
Wayne County - 4,288 Customers Out
Butler County - 1,437 Customers Out
Ripley County - 815 Customers Out
Carter County - 1,886 Customers Out
Stoddard County - 91 Customers Out
Outages reported from Ameren, Ozark Border Electric Coop, SEMO Electric Coop, Black River Electric Coop, Webster Electric, and Citizens Electric.
A number of power outages have been reported across Illinois and Missouri.
With the winter weather sweeping through the region, electric companies have reported outages.
Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.
Black River Electric Cooperative reports extensive tree damage due to the heavy wet snow.