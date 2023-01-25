 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Another inch of heavy wet snow
through early morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Amounts may vary sharply over a short distance.

* WHERE...In southern Illinois, northwest of a Cairo to
Harrisburg to Mt. Carmel line, and in southeast Missouri,
northwest of a Bernie to Blodgett line.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be rather strong and gusty.
The combination of gusty winds and heavy wet snow could stress
power lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Power outages across the region

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Here is the latest on the outages across the area.

UPDATE: 7:13 a.m.

Illinois:

Johnson County - 313 Customers Out

Union County - 68 Customers Out

Jackson County - 358 Customers Out

Williamson County - 21 Customers Out

Outages reported from Ameren, Egyptian Electric Cooperative, SouthEastern Illinois Electric Cooperative

Missouri:

Cape Girardeau - 624 Customers Out

Perry County - 456 Customers Out

Bollinger County - 2,946 Customers Out

Madison County - 2,922 Customers Out

Wayne County - 4,288 Customers Out

Butler County - 1,437 Customers Out

Ripley County - 815 Customers Out

Carter County - 1,886 Customers Out

Stoddard County - 91 Customers Out

Outages reported from Ameren, Ozark Border Electric Coop, SEMO Electric Coop, Black River Electric Coop, Webster Electric, and Citizens Electric.

A number of power outages have been reported across Illinois and Missouri.

With the winter weather sweeping through the region, electric companies have reported outages.

Crews are out working to restore power to areas affected.

Black River Electric Cooperative reports extensive tree damage due to the heavy wet snow.