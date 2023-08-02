Possible dangerous kidnapping suspect sought in Williamson County, another on drug charge

MARION, Ill. -- Deputies in Williamson County are looking for two suspects who face felony charges, one of which is wanted for kidnapping.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says you should not attempt to apprehend or detain the fugitives as they are possibly dangerous.
The sheriff's office posted the two individuals they are seeking on their social media page.
Wuilmer F. Bautista, 40, is wanted on charges of kidnapping and force of threat. He is 5'0" tall, weighing 139 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to have lived in Marion.
Bautista has a bond amount of $100,000.
Rusty A. Leeper, 51 of Carbondale, is wanted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He is 5'10" tall, weighing 150 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes.
Leeper has a bond amount set at $40,000.
If you have any information on these fugitives, you are urged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541.