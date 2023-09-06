 Skip to main content
Possible dangerous fugitive wanted for escape charge in Williamson County, another wanted for meth delivery

Dylan Russell and Thomas Neill Jr.
Williamson County Sheriff's Office

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Two people are wanted out of Williamson County on Wednesday and authorities urge people not to approach them as they could be possibly dangerous.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for two fugitives, one which is facing escape and theft charges.

Dylan M. Russell, 28 of Johnson City, is wanted for escape and theft stolen intent charges. He is 5'10", 155 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Russell is issued bond amounts of $100,000 and $1,000,000.

The sheriff's office is also looking for Thomas N. Neill Jr., 44 of Marion. He is wanted for methamphetamine delivery. Neill is 5'10", 212 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is issued a bond amount for $15,000.

If you have any information on the whereabouts for these individuals, you are urged to call the Williamson County Crimestoppers at 1-800-414-8477.

