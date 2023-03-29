Pope Francis hospitalized for a respiratory infection, Vatican spokesman says

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro. .Heavy rain that occurred late last week is continuing to cause flooding along the Big Muddy River. The river is forecast to go below flood stage at Plumfield Friday, and crest at Murphysboro this evening just over 7 feet above flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until Friday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. &&