Pop-up storms possible Thursday

The overall chance of rain on you is small for Thursday but pop-up storms will dampen the day for some. Slow moving low pressure over the region will continue to impact our weather until it exits to the east this weekend.
A trailing warm front will move through early Saturday morning. There is a chance of rain that will accompany the boundary. The chance of rain is confined to the dark hours Friday night and Saturday morning.
Southerly winds will increase during the weekend pushing afternoon temperatures into the 80s. I will have the latest forecast updates on News 3 WSIL.