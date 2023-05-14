Pop up showers and storms for Mother's Day

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Going outdoors for Mother's Day? Plan on Mother Nature giving us warm, muggy weather on top of the chance of showers and storms.
Sunday: Morning temperatures into the mid and upper 60's. Humidity near or at 100 percent. Muggy start to the morning with areas of patchy fog and reduced visibility. Eventually the fog will lift by the morning and we will see some peaks of us, heating things up for Mother's Day! Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid and upper 80's. Where constant cloud cover and rain showers develop, temperatures could remain into the lower 80's and still very muggy.
By the late afternoon, showers and storms will develop into the evening. As storms form into a line moving SE, there is a damaging wind threat. Areas that have constant rain will have an addition flood threat, primarily areas into Southeastern Missouri, where areas have seen steady rainfall for the past several days. On top of damaging winds, hail and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
Monday: Morning lows are expected to be into the mid 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid to upper 70's. Another humid day going forward, but 'calming' down. Another round of showers and storms will be likely with a cold front moving through. At this point, damaging winds and heavy rain will be the threats. Areas that receive additional rainfall amounts could see a minor flood threat.
Tuesday: Morning lows are forecast to be into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs expected to reach the lower to mid 70's. Just slightly below our average high for this time of the year. That seems to be a trend as we look further into the work week. A few chances of showers and a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Peaks of sun will bring back some muggy conditions, but not as pressing as it has been.
The next chance of rain looks to be Friday associated with a cold front that would bring the next chance of storms as well.
