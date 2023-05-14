 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...

Patchy fog has developed across much of the area this morning and
has become locally dense at times. The fog is fairly shallow, but
visibility may drop as low as a quarter to half mile at times
through sunrise. Expect conditions to quickly improve between 7
and 8 am.

Please allow extra time to reach your destination if traveling
this morning and remember to use low-beam headlights when
encountering fog.

Pop up showers and storms for Mother's Day

  • Updated
  • 0
slot0.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Going outdoors for Mother's Day? Plan on Mother Nature giving us warm, muggy weather on top of the chance of showers and storms. 

slot0.jpg

Sunday: Morning temperatures into the mid and upper 60's. Humidity near or at 100 percent. Muggy start to the morning with areas of patchy fog and reduced visibility. Eventually the fog will lift by the morning and we will see some peaks of us, heating things up for Mother's Day! Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid and upper 80's. Where constant cloud cover and rain showers develop, temperatures could remain into the lower 80's and still very muggy. 

By the late afternoon, showers and storms will develop into the evening. As storms form into a line moving SE, there is a damaging wind threat. Areas that have constant rain will have an addition flood threat, primarily areas into Southeastern Missouri, where areas have seen steady rainfall for the past several days. On top of damaging winds, hail and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. 

slot0.jpg

Monday: Morning lows are expected to be into the mid 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid to upper 70's. Another humid day going forward, but 'calming' down. Another round of showers and storms will be likely with a cold front moving through. At this point, damaging winds and heavy rain will be the threats. Areas that receive additional rainfall amounts could see a minor flood threat. 

Tuesday: Morning lows are forecast to be into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs expected to reach the lower to mid 70's. Just slightly below our average high for this time of the year. That seems to be a trend as we look further into the work week. A few chances of showers and a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Peaks of sun will bring back some muggy conditions, but not as pressing as it has been. 

slot0.jpg

The next chance of rain looks to be Friday associated with a cold front that would bring the next chance of storms as well. 

Download the Storm Track 3 App on Google Play or the Apple App Store. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you