Police on scene in Eldorado, multiple agencies investigating

ELDORADO, Ill. -- Police were on scene in Eldorado Tuesday late afternoon near the intersection of Burnett and Benton Streets.
Illinois State Police tell us they are assisting with an investigation which is handled by the Saline County Coroner's Office and the Eldorado Police Department.
Our crew on scene said there is police tape up at the scene at a home and at least one body was brought out and taken away.
We are learning more information about the investigation and will pass along when more information is available.