Police investigating law offices and retail store damaged by rocks in Carbondale

  • Updated
  • 0
Carbondale police
Tyler Horn

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police are investigating five different properties that were damaged by rocks or concrete in Carbondale.

Carbondale Police Department said they have received several reports of property damage in the city within the last several days.

Police said the damage happened in the overnight hours between midnight and 5 a.m. in the 800, 900, 1400, and 1800 blocks of West Main Street and in the 100 block of North Illinois Avenue.

There were five different incidents where there was damage to a business, four of them being law firms and one being a retail store.

There was a suspect which was captured on video. Police said the person was wearing a dark-colored "Huk" brand shirt, a white and blue or black hat and hiking-style boots or shoes.

Police said they believe all five of these incidents are related.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

