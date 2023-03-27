Police ID kids, all age 9, and adults in Nashville shooting

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County. .Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River with minor flooding occurring. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at Plumfield tonight, and moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday. For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro... Moderate flooding is forecast at Murphysboro and minor flooding is forecast at Plumfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 22.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Monday was 22.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday evening and continue falling to 16.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&