Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside Metropolis building

UPDATE: Monday, June 5, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Police have arrested the man who barricaded himself inside a building for hours.
No name has yet been given. Metropolis police tell us no one was harmed in the incident.
ORIGINAL STORY:
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Police are on scene in Metropolis where a person is considered armed.
According to Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse, police are on scene with a subject who is barricaded inside a structure and considered armed.
Masse said there are at least a couple agencies on scene including Illinois State Police and Metropolis Police Department.
Illinois State Police said this incident is in the 400-block of 20th Street. ISP Troop 10 Troopers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:09 p.m.
Both ISP and Masse both said for everyone to stay out of the immediate area as this is an active scene.
