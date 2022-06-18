Pleasant weekend -- Heat returns next week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --
Weekend: Mostly sunny. Temperature high for Saturday and Sunday are forecast to stay into the upper 80's with a few places to the south reaching lower 90's. Overnight lows are expected to reach the upper 50's to lower 60's. Cooler than what the region has been experiencing as of late.
Next Week: Mostly sunny. The heat returns with temperatures and dew points on the rise.
Temperatures are expected to be into the upper 90's up to the lower 100's.
Overnight lows are forecast to be into the mid to upper 70's.