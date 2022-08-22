Pleasant weather for late August

WSIL -- A little cooler this morning with temperatures in the lower 60s. Patchy fog is possible, mainly in rural, low-lying areas.
Outside of a few fair weather clouds, a lot of sunshine is expected along with a light north breeze. Temperatures will be warm, but still running below average for the second half of August with highs in the lower 80s.
Quiet, relatively pleasant weather will remain in place through midweek.
By Thursday and Friday, temperatures gradually begin to climb back to near 90º and the humidity starts to bump up a little more.
Rain will be hard to come by this week with the next chance for wet weather at least 5-7 days away.