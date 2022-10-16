Pleasant way to end the weekend -- Cool temperatures set to move in for next week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Partly cloudy to the north and isolated showers to the south; The best way to describe Sunday's forecast!
Sunday: Clouds will continue to build in. A few lingering showers possible into SEMO then into western Kentucky by later afternoon, otherwise a beautiful day to end the weekend. High: 71. Low: 35.
Monday: Today begins the temperature drop! Mostly sunny, though a few clouds will roll through the morning and clear out. High: 55. Winds could gust more than 20mph at times.
Temperatures will be able to drop fast with a clear sky and light winds from the NW, creating both freeze and frost conditions going into Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
Tuesday: Morning lows could be as low as the lower to mid 20's. A freeze will be likely. Mostly sunny day with temperatures rising into the lower 50's.
More sun is on the way for the week with continued cool mornings forecast.