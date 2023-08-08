Pleasant Tuesday, but more rain & storms expected Wednesday

WSIL -- A very pleasant morning for early August as humidity and temperatures have fallen back to below seasonal normals. Watch for a little patchy fog, especially in low-lying rural areas.
Clouds will build in from the west through much of the morning, but more sunshine is expected by late afternoon. Temperatures will still run around 5º below average with highs in the lower 80s this afternoon.
The next impact weather maker will arrive Wednesday. Right now, it looks like there could be two rounds of showers and storms. The first round arrives late Wednesday morning and into the midday hours. While an isolated strong storm can't entirely be ruled out, the biggest threat through the early afternoon will be pockets of heavy rain and lightning.
Another round of storms is expected late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. Instability is in question, but unusually high wind shear should be enough to fuel more storms. Some of these storms may not arrive until the overnight hours. The strong storms could produce hail, strong winds, and a brief tornado or two. Right now, it appears the highest tornado threat will be west of the Mississippi River, mainly in the Ozarks of southern Missouri.
Flooding remains a possibility, especially in areas that experience more than one round of rain Wednesday and into Wednesday night.
By Thursday morning, rain will be exiting to the east as drier air gradually works back into the region.