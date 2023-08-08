 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Fog Possible Early This Morning...

At 4 AM CDT...Satellite and reporting observations suggested
patchy dense fog beginning to develop across parts of the region.
The fog appears most prevalent across the north, especially in
portions of southern Illinois along and near the I-64 corridor.
Visibilities mostly ranged from 1 to 3 miles where fog was being
reported, but isolated instances of less than 1 mile visibility
have been observed.

If traveling early this morning, plan accordingly. Drive slowly
and with caution, allowing yourself more time to brake, in case
you encounter reduced visibility. Use your low beam headlights in
fog.

The fog should burn off quickly with improving visibilities
shortly after the sun rises.

Pleasant Tuesday, but more rain & storms expected Wednesday

WSIL -- A very pleasant morning for early August as humidity and temperatures have fallen back to below seasonal normals. Watch for a little patchy fog, especially in low-lying rural areas.

8_8 tofday 7.jpg

Clouds will build in from the west through much of the morning, but more sunshine is expected by late afternoon. Temperatures will still run around 5º below average with highs in the lower 80s this afternoon.

The next impact weather maker will arrive Wednesday. Right now, it looks like there could be two rounds of showers and storms. The first round arrives late Wednesday morning and into the midday hours. While an isolated strong storm can't entirely be ruled out, the biggest threat through the early afternoon will be pockets of heavy rain and lightning.

8_8 SPC 3.jpg

Another round of storms is expected late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. Instability is in question, but unusually high wind shear should be enough to fuel more storms. Some of these storms may not arrive until the overnight hours. The strong storms could produce hail, strong winds, and a brief tornado or two. Right now, it appears the highest tornado threat will be west of the Mississippi River, mainly in the Ozarks of southern Missouri.

8_8 rain 2.jpg

Flooding remains a possibility, especially in areas that experience more than one round of rain Wednesday and into Wednesday night.

By Thursday morning, rain will be exiting to the east as drier air gradually works back into the region.

