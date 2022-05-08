Pleasant Sunday -- Warm up on the way

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Sunday morning temperatures were into the upper 40's to the north and primarily lower 50's for most of the region. In other words, it's off to a beautiful day for Mother's Day activities!
Sunday: Partly cloudy, high into the lower to mid 70's, overnight low into the lower 60's. Wind from the SE picking up gradually through the evening hours. 10-13mph.
Monday: Partly cloudy, high into the 80's, overnight low into the mid to upper 60's. Wind from the S at 10-15 mph with winds gusting over 25mph at times. Stray shower in the early morning hours is also possible.
Tuesday: Passing clouds, mostly sunny, high into the upper 80's, could even see 90's, overnight low into the upper 60's.
Temperatures will continue to stay into the upper 70's and 80's through the rest of the week and staying dry.