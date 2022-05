Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG - SOME LOCALLY DENSE - THROUGH EARLY MORNING... Areas of fog will continue to develop across much of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, especially along and west of I-57, through sunrise. The fog should be more patchy across far western Kentucky and extreme southern Illinois. Where fog develops, it may become locally dense, restricting visibility to less than one quarter mile in spots. If you must travel early this morning, give yourself some extra time to reach your destination. Keep a sharp eye out for rapid changes in visibility. If you encounter dense fog, slow down and allow for some extra following distance. Most of the fog should dissipate by 8 AM.