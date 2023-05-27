Pleasant evening ahead -- Isolated showers possible

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) Whether you're walking, fishing or enjoying festivals today, the weather is more than beautiful!
Saturday evening: Afternoon highs going into the lower 80's with slightly more humidity on the way. A few isolated showers will be possible into our Kentucky and Tennessee counties. Partly cloudy sky will still be beautiful for evening events and stargazing!
Sunday: More clouds will build into the region, mostly cloudy. Morning lows into the mid and upper 50's. Afternoon highs into the upper 70's to lower 80's. A chance of a isolated shower or storm will be possible.
Monday: Memorial Day: Morning lows into the mid and uppr 50's with afternoon highs into the lower to mid 80's.
Beyond that, more humidity will come back with temperatures expected to reach into the upper 80's to lower 90's. It will be quite the humid jump. Be heat safety aware as we are only a few weeks out from the official start of summer.