PLAN AHEAD: Severe storms expected this afternoon & evening

WSIL -- Significant severe storms are possible this afternoon. Have a plan. Know where you would go in case of severe storms. Have multiple ways to receive warnings.
Showers and t-storms have rumbles across the region this morning, but we should see a general lull in storm coverage by mid-morning through the early afternoon.
Storms are expected to begin developing by mid-afternoon across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. By 4 p.m., storms should be tracking into southeast Missouri and then move into southern Illinois and western Kentucky within a few hours. The atmosphere will be very conducive for severe storms with several supercells possible.
Wind damage, hail, and potentially a few tornadoes will be possible in our region between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. A strong tornado or two is possible.
By midnight, storms will have exited the region and cooler air will begin moving in. By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 40s across southern Illinois.
Saturday afternoon will be cool and blustery, but at least there should still be a fair amount of sunshine. Temperatures will peak in the mid 50s.
Patchy frost is possible Sunday morning, mainly in some rural areas as temperatures dip into the mid 30s.
By Sunday afternoon, winds turn back out of the south and push temperatures back into the lower 60s.
The pattern turns active again next week. More storms are possible Tuesday as another big storm system takes aim on the Midwest.