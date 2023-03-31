 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro

.The Big Muddy River will continue a slow fall into next week,
falling below flood stage at Plumfield tomorrow and at Murphysboro
next Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in any
severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

PLAN AHEAD: Severe storms expected this afternoon & evening

3_31 SPC 1.jpg

WSIL -- Significant severe storms are possible this afternoon. Have a plan. Know where you would go in case of severe storms. Have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Showers and t-storms have rumbles across the region this morning, but we should see a general lull in storm coverage by mid-morning through the early afternoon.

3_31 panels.jpg

Storms are expected to begin developing by mid-afternoon across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. By 4 p.m., storms should be tracking into southeast Missouri and then move into southern Illinois and western Kentucky within a few hours. The atmosphere will be very conducive for severe storms with several supercells possible.

3_31 SPC.jpg

Wind damage, hail, and potentially a few tornadoes will be possible in our region between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. A strong tornado or two is possible.

3_31 SPC Threats.jpg

By midnight, storms will have exited the region and cooler air will begin moving in. By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 40s across southern Illinois.

Saturday afternoon will be cool and blustery, but at least there should still be a fair amount of sunshine. Temperatures will peak in the mid 50s.

Patchy frost is possible Sunday morning, mainly in some rural areas as temperatures dip into the mid 30s.

By Sunday afternoon, winds turn back out of the south and push temperatures back into the lower 60s.

3_31 SPC next week.jpg

The pattern turns active again next week. More storms are possible Tuesday as another big storm system takes aim on the Midwest.

