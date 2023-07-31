Pilot from Mt. Vernon dies after helicopter crash in Washington County, Ill., community mourns

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. -- A pilot from Mt. Vernon is dead after a helicopter crashed in Washington County Monday afternoon.
Illinois State Police (ISP) said it happened at about 1:39 p.m. near Oakdale Blacktop Road. This is west of Black Diamond Road near Oakdale.
ISP have released some preliminary information about the incident. They said ISP Troop 8 responded to the report of an aircraft crash.
ISP also reports that it is believed the helicopter hit some powerlines, causing it to lose control and crashing into a cornfield.
The pilot was declared dead at the scene. No other occupants were inside the helicopter.
The Washington County Coroner's Office said the pilot was identified as Donald L. Pruett, 41 of Mt. Vernon. Pruett was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:22 p.m. by the Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger.
The coroner's office said the cause of the death appears to be blunt force trauma.
Multiple organizations have mourned the loss of Pruett. Many of which post on social media sites how much they will miss Pruett and extend their condolences to his family, friends and coworkers.
Pruett was an employee of Air Evac 11.
An autopsy for Pruett is scheduled in O'Fallon.
The Federal Aviation Administration reports the aircraft make is a Richards Heavylift Helo, UH-1H model.
The FAA also reports the aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances in a field. It was also reported the flight phase it was in was maneuvering.