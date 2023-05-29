Picture perfect weather for Memorial Day

WSIL -- Memorial Day will be one of the nicest our region has scene in quite some time.
In Carbondale, the warmest Memorial Day on record occurred in 1911 when the high temperatures hit 98º. The coldest afternoon for a Memorial Day came in 1992 when the high was only 63º. The wettest Memorial Day occurred in 2008 when 1.37" of rain fell.
This afternoon, a light breeze from the north will keep the humidity fairly comfortable for late May. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 80s, just a few degrees warmer than the last few days.
A pattern shift will usher in warmer, more humidity this week. Temperatures will creep up near 90º by Wednesday.
As the humidity increases, so will the chance for a few pop up showers and storms. Starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing through the end of the week, pop up downpours will occasional lightning will be possible, mainly during the heat of the day.