Perry County Joint Justice Center groundbreaking held in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, MO (WSIL) -- Officials met in Perryville to break ground on the new Perry County Joint Justice Center on Monday.
Included in the new building will be the Perry County Sheriff's Office and Jail, the Perryville Police Department, Perry County Circuit Court Clerk's office, Perry County Prosecuting Attorney, Perry County Emergency Management, state and municipal courts, city and county joint 911 dispatch, and the Perry County Coroner's Office.
The estimated $26.5 million building will be roughly 60,000 square feet and will be located in the 400 block of W. St. Joseph Street on a 6-acre plot of land.
Speakers at the groundbreaking include Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz, Perry County Presiding Commissioner Mike Sauer, Perryville City Administrator Brent Buerck, Zoellner Construction's Matt Zoellner and Perryville Police Chief Direk Hunt.
Voters approved the Perry County Prop C.O.P.S. back in April of 2021 with 1,364 yes votes to 814 no votes to bring this justice center to a reality.
Approved by voters was a capital improvement sales tax of one-half of one percent for 20 years to fund the new Perry County Joint Justice Center. After 20 years, the tax will continue at one-eighth of one percent for funds providing to maintain the facility.
Zoellner Construction Co., Inc. of Perryville, and Dille Pollard Architecture were awarded the contract to build the new Perry County Joint Justice Center. The Bank of Missouri has provided financing for the project. Piper Sandler and Navigate Building Solutions have also aided the county for the project.