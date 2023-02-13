Pentagon memo says object shot down over Canada was a 'small, metallic balloon'

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...South wind gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois not included in the High Wind Warning. * WHEN...From late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs may be knocked down, travel in high profile vehicles may be difficult. Power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration. &&