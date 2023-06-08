Patchy fog this morning, cooler & less humid afternoon

WSIL -- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of far southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. Visibility has dropped to less than one half mile in some locations and caution is advised.
A backdoor cold front has settled south and west, ushering in cooler, less humid air into the region. Quite a bit of sunshine is expected Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Very low relative humidity and a breeze from the north could lead to an elevated fire threat.
Near record cold temperatures are possible Friday morning with lows dipping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Temperatures staying a little cooler than average into Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday will be dry and a little warmer with temperatures creeping closer to 90º, but a stronger cold front will bring widespread rain Sunday. Right now, it appears the best chance for rain will be Sunday afternoon and evening.