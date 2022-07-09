Passing showers Saturday -- More sun but slightly cooler end to the weekend

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --
Saturday: Passing showers and storms expected through the early morning and evening. Clouds overnight will clear out for Sunday. High: 82. Low: 61. Wind: N 5-10mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and clear evening. High: 86. Low: 63. Wind: NNE 5-10mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. High:91. Low: 72. Wind: S 5-10.
Overall this weekend is looking slightly cooler than the temperatures we experienced last week.
The heat will be turned down only slightly going into the next 7 days. As for the rain, the region is expected to see only a few more passing showers into the early week next week and looking dry.