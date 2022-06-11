Passing clouds and warm Saturday -- Chances of showers and storms Sunday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --
Saturday: Mostly cloudy morning. Clouds will continue but decrease going into Sunday. High 88: Low: 73
Sunday: Passing clouds. Chances of isolated showers and storms through the late morning and afternoon. High 90. Low 75.
Monday: Passing clouds. High: 98. Low: 78.
Monday and beyond, heat index could make temperatures feel above 100 degrees. Take safety precautions and dress in light colored, lightweight clothing and make sure to stay inside if you can with the air conditioning.
The Storm Track 3 Team has a full list of steps you can take to protect yourself during the high heat.