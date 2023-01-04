Partly cloudy and staying dry

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- You can ditch the umbrella and reach for the sunglasses. Today we are looking at seeing the sun make another return after days of what seemed like a gloomy forecast.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, some areas will hold onto the clouds to the north, but for the most part everyone has a chance at seeing the sun today. Cooler waking up with temperatures into the lower and mid 40's. Noticeably, the humidity is way down from what it was yesterday. We ditch the spring-like temperatures are slightly above average temperatures into the mid and upper 40's going forward. High: 49. Low: 33. Winds will occasionally gust over 20mph, making temperatures into the 40's feel a bit cooler.
Thursday: Another chance in the morning to see the sun, becoming partly cloudy. Winds gusting from the west more than 20mph at times. High: 46. Low: 28.
Friday: The clouds roll back in today! Mostly cloudy, calm wind from the southwest. High: 46. Low: 37. A few showers will be possible into the very late evening ahead of our next system.
As we look towards the weekend, a few chances for showers will be present.
Scattered showers are expected into the early morning hours Saturday, but not forecast to be a wash out. A few more isolated showers will linger into Sunday. Once that clears out of the region, we look dry going into the next work week.
Seasonally average temperatures to look forward to!