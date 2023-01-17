Partly cloudy and spring temperatures return -- Tracking showers and storms Wednesday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Going into mid-January and it's still feeling spring-like. Bring back the sunglasses today. We are looking at more chances of sunshine!
Tuesday: Early morning patchy fog across the region. Once that clears, a sunny morning is ahead. Winds from the south, calm and warming us up. High: 60. Low: 41.
Wednesday: showers and storms will move through in the morning and afternoon ahead of the next system we are tracking. A few strong to severe storms will be possible as a cold front pushes through mid to late evening. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall and small hail will be the primary threats. However, a brief spin up tornado can't be ruled out. High: 56. Low: 47.
Thursday: A few isolated showers will be possible into the very early morning hours. Clouds will move back into the region. Winds could gust over 20mph at times. High: 43. Low: 29.
Mostly cloudy going into the weekend with another chance of rain on the way.