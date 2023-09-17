Paducah's Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center hosts Lethality Assessment Program training

PADUCAH, Ky. -- The Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center will begin training for the updated Lethality Assessment Program (LAP) on Monday.
The center will partner with the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence (MNADV) and local law enforcement for the training.
The LAP is designed to stop homicides and injuries between romantic partners. The program connects victims to community support, punishes abusers for their actions, and creates awareness for the situations victims have faced.
Emergency officers have begun to use the LAP to assess the level of risk for victims of domestic violence. Those deemed at high risk are given the opportunity on scene to connect to a hotline from the local domestic violence program to aid in planning for future emergencies.
The training at the Merryman House Center will explain updates to the LAP that will push strangulation to a higher risk level. A new database will also be debuted that will allow different law offices share vital information on survivors without compromising their confidentiality.
The MNADV created the LAP in 2005 based upon the research of Dr. Jacquelyn Campbell of Johns Hopkins University. The Merryman House adopted the program in 2014 alongside the Paducah Police Department.
More information on the LAP can be found on the MNADV website.