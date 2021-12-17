You are the owner of this article.
...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...

Showers will be on the increase again today, along with a few
thunderstorms. The activity will continue tonight, and focus near
the north of the Ohio River back into southeast Missouri.

Rainfall totals will likely exceed 2 inches across portions of
southeast Missouri, into southern Illinois, especially near and
north of the Ohio River. Elsewhere, including southwest Indiana
and west Kentucky, 1 to 2 inches are likely, with locally higher
amounts possible.

Be alert to the possibility of minor flooding by this evening into
the overnight hours, especially in low lying and poor drainage
areas. If heavy rain focuses on tornado ravaged areas of western
Kentucky, it could result in minor flooding due to debris clogging
area drainage systems.

Pack the umbrella! A chilly & wet end to the week

WSIL -- It's setting up to be a chilly, wet end to the week and the rain may also extend into the weekend.

Showers, and occasional t-storms will track northeast this morning, overspreading the entire region by mid-morning.

Temperatures will range from the lower 50s near the TN/KY line to the lower 40s along the I-64 corridor.

Rain will continue tonight as a warm front lifts northward. Some of the rain could be heavy and bring isolated flooding, especially in areas with clogged up culverts and drains.

The wet weather gradually moves out on Saturday, but cold weather moves in. By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s.

