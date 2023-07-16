'Out of nowhere': Storms topple large tree that falls onto a car in Herrin

HERRIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- The short burst of rain caused a large tree to tumble onto a car Sunday night in Herrin
Bradley Mezo was at his home on North 7th Street and Tyler Street setting up the Nintendo Wii for his kids when storms came through.
Mezo said he didn't hear the tree fall and learned about it when his stepson came into the home. Mezo said his kids had been swimming in the pool minutes before storms arrived.
"It just came out of nowhere because it was sun shining and the next thing I know it started to rain and there you go a tree hit the car," Mezo said.
His neighbor Michele Bartels saw the tree fall down onto a vehicle that belongs to Mezo's stepson.
"I went to check on my neighbors to make sure they were okay," Bartels said. "It just came out of nowhere I was standing, heard cracking and watched it fall."
Mezo was told that city crews would try and clean up the tree, blocking North 7th Street, as fast as they can. Mezo plans to take the car to Paducah to get the vehicle fixed.