 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) for today,
July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois today and is the
main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air quality
from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern Illinois.
The unique and widespread nature of this event prompted this extra
alert. AQI forecast details and current levels can be found at
AirNow.gov

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you can
reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at
www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536

'Out of nowhere': Storms topple large tree that falls onto a car in Herrin

  • Updated
  • 0
Large tree blocks North 7th Street in Herrin (July 16, 2023)

HERRIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- The short burst of rain caused a large tree to tumble onto a car Sunday night in Herrin

Bradley Mezo was at his home on North 7th Street and Tyler Street setting up the Nintendo Wii for his kids when storms came through.

Mezo said he didn't hear the tree fall and learned about it when his stepson came into the home. Mezo said his kids had been swimming in the pool minutes before storms arrived.

"It just came out of nowhere because it was sun shining and the next thing I know it started to rain and there you go a tree hit the car," Mezo said.

His neighbor Michele Bartels saw the tree fall down onto a vehicle that belongs to Mezo's stepson.

"I went to check on my neighbors to make sure they were okay," Bartels said. "It just came out of nowhere I was standing, heard cracking and watched it fall."

Mezo was told that city crews would try and clean up the tree, blocking North 7th Street, as fast as they can. Mezo plans to take the car to Paducah to get the vehicle fixed.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you