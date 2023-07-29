 Skip to main content
One shot in Carbondale, police looking for suspect

CARBONDALE POLICE CAR.jpg

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- One person went to the hospital with gun shots in Carbondale. Police are still looking for a suspect.

Carbondale Police Department said the incident happened at 2:38 a.m. on Saturday, July 29th. Officers went to the 700-block of East Grand Avenue for a shots fired report.

They didn't find evidence of any shots fired after they got there.

Five minutes later, officers got a report from the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale that a person arrived in a personal vehicle there at the emergency room.

They had non-life threatening injuries from gun shots.

As officers investigated, they learned someone shot the victim in a parking lot in the 700-block of East Grand Avenue.

They said the suspect is believed to have been in a small red car which is last seen going east on East Grand Avenue.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

There is not any suspect information available at this time though.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

