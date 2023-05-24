One shot in Carbondale, police investigating

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- One person was found with gunshot wounds after a report of someone shot in Carbondale on Wednesday.
Carbondale police said it happened at 2:35 a.m. Officers responded to the 1000-block of South Brehm Lane for a victim who was shot.
When officers got on scene, they found a person with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.
Police said the victim reported a black male acquaintance shot them during an argument over a transaction.
Carbondale police said this is investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).