One shot in Carbondale, police investigating

  • Updated
  • 0
Carbondale police
Tyler Horn

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- One person was found with gunshot wounds after a report of someone shot in Carbondale on Wednesday.

Carbondale police said it happened at 2:35 a.m. Officers responded to the 1000-block of South Brehm Lane for a victim who was shot.

When officers got on scene, they found a person with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.

Police said the victim reported a black male acquaintance shot them during an argument over a transaction.

Carbondale police said this is investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

