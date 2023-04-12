One person shot, multiple 911 calls to Club 262 Saturday morning, owner reacts

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- One person was shot and hurt at Club 262 in Carterville, Illinois, early Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to the bar and club around 3:38 a.m. They say they had multiple 911 calls and when they got to the scene there was a large crowd present. They say almost 30 rounds of multi caliber weapons hit nearby buildings, four vehicles and a 29-year-old male who had been shot in the chest.
Police say he was taken to the hospital then had to be transported to a trauma center where he is expected to recover.
"While I certainly support local business, I cannot turn a blind eye to the threat to public safety that is occurring," says Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich. "I would be remiss not to classify this establishment as a nuisance."
The Sheriff's Department says law enforcement has responded to 43 calls at Club 262 in the past two years. Five of those reports of shots fired. The other calls have been for large crowds, fights, unlicensed liquor sales, noise complaints and other disturbances.
The Sheriff's Department goes on to say they performed a search warrant at Club 262 and say they have found evidence that leads them to believe an unlicensed liquor establishment is being operated with a full bar, point of sale system and cover charge.
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich released a statement:
"This appears to be an unlicensed and unregulated establishment that continues to defy legal obligations required to operate. Further, I have warned this establishment in the past that the large crowds, lack of adequate security, repetition of illegal activity and the unlicensed alcoholic beverages being consumed on the premises were likely going to contribute to someone getting hurt. I am not aware of any other business in Williamson County where large crowds combined with numerous calls for service regarding disturbances and shots fired are occurring. The residents of Williamson County have made it to clear to me that they are not okay with this activity. It is remarkable given the volume of gunfire, combined with the large number of patrons, that more victims were not struck in this parking lot."
The Williamson County Sheriff's Department is still investigating and criminal charges are anticipated.
Late Thursday evening we talked with one of the owners of Club 262, Sierra Alderton. Here are the questions our reporter asked and her responses...
Question: Your response to the sheriff's comment "I would be remiss not to classify this establishment as a nuisance,"?
Response: "By definition 'nuisance' is a person, thing, or circumstance causing inconvenience or annoyance… so I can’t guarantee you that it’s not the Sheriff’s personal opinion to be annoyed by our business being open with the and I quote “crowd that people assume we have.” That’s his emotion to have but if you look into the alleged “43 calls” that have been made, you would find that about 40 of those have been made from ONE person only regarding unfounded noise complaints from a disgruntled neighbor and the other 3 were made from us requesting assistance on our own accord again to keep everyone safe."
Question: Comments on the allegations of serving alcohol without a liquor license?
Response: "Per my lawyers advice, I don’t wish to answer any legal questions at this time."
Question: Comment on the cease and desist order from the liquor board executed by the sheriff's office?
Response: "There’s no comment to be made besides I have received the order, and I understand what it says."
Question: Do you believe these issues that law enforcement has brought up are valid?
Response: "Do I believe the multiple inaccurate news sources and posts that have been made? No.
I agree that unfortunately a young man was shot after our establishment closed last weekend, the control we have over what happens once people go outside with access to their own vehicles is little to none. Our staff and security work diligently every time we open to keep everyone safe, which shows in the fact that this is the FIRST shooting incident we have had since opening almost 2 years ago and NEVER have we had a violent incident inside our doors.
I agree that permission was GIVEN to law enforcement to search the inside of our building in hopes of helping the investigation related to the shooting, and the shooting incident only. It was not required nor requested for any other reason.
I agree that listening or assuming that the opinions of people who have NEVER come or been a part of our establishment are valid or correct, is a mistake."
Question: If so, What are you doing to address these ongoing issues?
Response: "I am going to continue to provide for my family, have a safe enjoyable environment for those people who choose to support us, and believe that no weapon formed against us shall prosper. I don’t assume guilt for any of these alleged charges. We have a great security staff and we take every known precaution to prevent weapons or problematic patrons from accessing our location."