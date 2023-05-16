One person in custody, another sought, after two shot in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday.
Cape Girardeau Police Department Lt. Rick Schmidt said there is one person in custody with another suspect still being sought.
The suspect they are looking for is Markitrey Shemaj West, 22. A warrant issued is charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.
Schmidt said police responded to the Legends Apartment Complex, located on N. Sprigg Street, at 12:57 p.m.
Schmidt said two people were shot and injured in the shooting. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment by a private vehicle. One had serious injuries and the other moderate injuries.
Police say there were two alleged suspects that were reportedly seen leaving the Legends area in a vehicle traveling south on Sprigg Street. Officers then pursued the alleged suspect vehicle into Illinois. That's where one alleged juvenile suspect was taken into custody near the Mounds, Illinois area. The other alleged suspect is still at large police said.
Illinois State Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alexander County Sheriff's Department, Southeast Missouri State University Department of Public Safety and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.
Schmidt said if anyone has any information on this incident to report it to police. You can call Cape Girardeau Police at 573-335-6621.
The investigation is ongoing.