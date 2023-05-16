One person in custody after two shot in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
Cape Girardeau Police Department Lt. Rick Schmidt said there is one person in custody.
It is unsure if there are other suspects being sought at this time who were involved in the incident. Schmidt said the situation is 'fluid' and are still investigating.
Schmidt said police responded to the Legends Apartment Complex, located on N. Sprigg Street, at 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday.
Schmidt said two people were shot and injured in the shooting. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police were still on scene at Legends as of 2:40 p.m.
Missouri State Highway Patrol tells News 3 a suspect wanted in a shooting in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday afternoon led police through the city and crossed over the Bill Emerson bridge into Alexander County, Illinois.
Illinois State Police said they are assisting with the investigation.
Schmidt said if anyone has any information on this incident to report it to police.
The investigation is ongoing.