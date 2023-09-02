One person in critical condition after shooting in Carbondale, no suspect information at this time

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police are investigating a shooting which left one person in the hospital in critical condition.
Carbondale Police Department said officers responded to a business in the 700-block of South Illinois Avenue on Saturday at 4:19 p.m. where they had multiple people calling 911 and reporting a man who had been shot.
Police said the man was taken by an ambulance to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
"The investigation revealed the suspect and the victim are known acquaintances," Carbondale Police Department said in a release.
They also said they are not releasing any suspect information at this time.
Officers and detectives are continuing to work on this case and more information will be released when it becomes available.
Police said there is no known threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).