One more warm day, but turning frigid this weekend

WSIL -- One last very warm day. November is off to one of its warmest starts on record, but that is all getting ready to change.
Highs in the lower 70s will be common Thursday afternoon, but the cold front is set to arrive first thing Friday morning.
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will be tracking north just as the cold front arrives. A few showers from the remnants of Nicole are possible, mainly near the Land Between the Lakes area of western Kentucky. Farther northwest, the cold front sweeps through quickly, taking any rain chance with it.
Temperatures early Friday morning will be in the lower 50s, but then begin to slip back into the upper 40s by mid to late morning.
Winds will be strong Friday from the northwest with gusts 25-30 miles per hour possible.
A very cold weekend is ahead. Temperatures by Saturday morning will be in the upper 20s. Afternoon highs will only be in the lower 40s Saturday afternoon.
Sunday morning will be the coldest with lows around 20º and wind chills in the teens!