...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

One more day of heat to go -- Tracking storms and a cool down

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Another day with heat warnings in place, however, a few isolated to scattered showers and storms will be moving through late afternoon. 

Saturday: Morning lows into the upper 70's and lower 80's.Heat Index into the lower 100's. Afternoon highs into the lower to mid 90's. Another day with heat warnings and advisories set to expire at 7 this evening. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms expected into SEMO, moving eastward into IL, KY and TN. A few storms could bring gusty winds in excess of 50mph. As a reminder, we have been fairly dry and trees are not strong after a harsh spring and summer. Tree branches tend to break off easily and whole trees can fall over in stronger winds. Though we aren't expecting severe storms, it doesn't need to be severe to cause damage. Always be weather aware. SW winds 5-10mph with gusts up to 15. 

Sunday: Morning lows into the upper 60's to lower 70's with afternoon highs into the upper 70's to lower 80's. Mostly cloudy. Early morning scattered showers and storms will diminish into the afternoon. 

Monday: Morning lows into the lower to mid 60's and afternoon highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's. Mostly sunny, a few passing clouds. A nice calm day as a cool NNE wind at 5-10mph. 

Looking ahead, temperature highs will be on the cooler side, back into the lower to mid 80's with more sunshine on the way! 

