...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring
localized relief this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

One more day of heat, storms increasing along a cold front

WSIL -- The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until Friday at 7 p.m. for most, only excluding Jefferson, Hamilton, White, and Wayne counties.

Clouds and higher chances for rain will likely keep temperatures a little cooler along the I-64 corridor. Elsewhere, the mercury will soar into the mid to upper 90s again and the heat index will likely top 105º in some locations.

While an isolated storm or two is possible at any point during the day, the main focus for storms will likely come during the late afternoon and early evening. Scattered storms will develop from the northwest, gradually tracking southeast through the evening. Very heavy rain, a lot of lightning and isolated strong wind gusts are the primary threats.

The cold front will finally sweep through the area tonight, but a shower or two may linger into the early morning hours Saturday. Finally, cooler, less humid air will move in.

Saturday, a lot of clouds and winds from the north will likely keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be the nicer day as sunshine return, but cool air remains in place with highs in the mid 80s.

