One more day of heat, storms increasing along a cold front

WSIL -- The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended until Friday at 7 p.m. for most, only excluding Jefferson, Hamilton, White, and Wayne counties.
Clouds and higher chances for rain will likely keep temperatures a little cooler along the I-64 corridor. Elsewhere, the mercury will soar into the mid to upper 90s again and the heat index will likely top 105º in some locations.
While an isolated storm or two is possible at any point during the day, the main focus for storms will likely come during the late afternoon and early evening. Scattered storms will develop from the northwest, gradually tracking southeast through the evening. Very heavy rain, a lot of lightning and isolated strong wind gusts are the primary threats.
The cold front will finally sweep through the area tonight, but a shower or two may linger into the early morning hours Saturday. Finally, cooler, less humid air will move in.
Saturday, a lot of clouds and winds from the north will likely keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday will be the nicer day as sunshine return, but cool air remains in place with highs in the mid 80s.