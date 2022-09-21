One more day of extreme heat followed by fall-like weather

WSIL -- The last day of Summer and the last day of extreme heat. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will peak in the upper 90s across southern Illinois with readings of 100-101 from Cape Girardeau to Paducah. The heat index will once again run from 100-105º in many locations.
A strong cold front will arrive tonight. A few showers are possible along the front later this evening and into Thursday morning. The bigger story will be a major cool down in the wake of the boundary.
High temperatures Thursday will be 25-30º cooler with highs only in the lower 70s.
By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. That's around a 50º difference between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning. All aboard, it's going to be a wild ride.