One killed, one critical after Marion house fire

UPDATE: Monday, October 31, 2022
The Marion Fire Department says one person died in a weekend fire.
It happened at 2:30 a.m. Saturday. When fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.
Two people were outside the home with injuries. One of those injured victim later died. The second victim remains in critical condition.
The fire is currently under investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY: Saturday, October 29, 2022
MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- First responders are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a home in Marion.
The call came around 2:30 a.m. Saturday according to the Marion Fire Department.
Multiple units responded to a home near the intersection of Market & Allen Streets.
Fire officials couldn't confirm whether anyone was hurt in the fire. Only one home was impacted. News 3 will continue following this developing story.