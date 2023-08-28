One in hospital, one in custody after shooting incident in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces multiple charges after a shooting incident resulted in one woman shot.
Sikeston Police Department said it happened on Sunday at around 3 p.m. Officers went to the 400-block of Lynual in Sikeston where a woman was shot.
Police said she had a gunshot wound to her side and was taken by the New Madrid County Ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.
Sikeston officers figured out the woman was allegedly shot by her boyfriend. Police said they got information that they were going to Cape Girardeau at the time.
Deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office found the suspect's vehicle and took him into custody.
The New Madrid County Prosecutor's Office has charged Dale-Wadrick L. Winters Jr., of Sikeston, with domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Police said the victim in this incident is in stable condition.