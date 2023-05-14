One in custody after 4-county pursuit reaching 120 mph in southern Illinois

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- One is in custody after leading police on a pursuit through four counties, reaching speeds of 120 mph.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said it happened on May 12th. Deputies were alerted about a pursuit with the West Frankfort Police Department, entering in the northern portion of Williamson County. At the time, authorities lost sight of the suspect's vehicle.
At around 10:50 p.m., deputies found the motorcycle in Pittsburg, Illinois, and tried to make contact with the driver.
Dennis W. Hanson, of Carterville, was the driver, the sheriff's office said in a release. When deputies tried to stop him, Hanson failed to yield and then fled north of Pittsburg reaching speeds of 100 mph.
Hanson then went westbound on Corinth Rand to Johnston City where he then went to NB I-57 and reached speeds of 120 mph.
He continued on I-57 for 60 miles until reaching Salem, Ill. where he exited the interstate.
From there, he went to Sandoval where he was then taken into custody.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said the pursuit went for roughly 100 miles with multiple patrol vehicles in pursuit.
"This suspect began leading law enforcement on high-speed pursuits as far back as 2007 and has continued with increasing frequency, egregious severity, and without regard for public safety. As law enforcement professionals we are tasked with balancing the safety of the public and apprehending criminals which presents challenges when deciding to continue or terminate a pursuit. The residents of Williamson County should know this decision making occurred in real time and our community was better served by apprehending this suspect so we can take steps to prevent a future occurrence. I am thankful that no one was injured and that both the public and our law enforcement officers are safe. We will take the legal steps necessary to seize this motorcycle as it makes no sense to repetitiously pursue the same suspect, driving the same vehicle.", stated Sheriff Jeff Diederich.
Williamson County deputies took Hanson into custody at the Williamson County Jail on two outstanding warrants. One out of Franklin County for aggravated DUI with a $10,000 bond and another out of Williamson County for aggravated fleeing and eluding with a $50,000 bond.
More charges may be forthcoming including possession of methamphetamine, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, resisting a peace officer and more.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office thanks other agencies who assisted in the pursuit, including Franklin Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Johnston City Police Department, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Salem Police Department, West Frankfort Police Department, Sandoval Police Department and Williamson County State's Attorney Ted Hampson.
If you have any information concerning this or any other investigation, you are asked contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618.997.6541 or the Williamson County Crime Steppers at 800.414 TIPS (8477).