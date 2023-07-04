One dead, six injured after rollover crash on I-57 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. -- One person is dead and six others were taken to a hospital with injuries after a vehicle rolled over along I-57 in Jefferson County Tuesday morning.
Illinois State Police (ISP) said they responded to Interstate 57 in the southbound lanes around the 89 mile marker at 5:05 a.m.
ISP said they started investigating a crash involving one vehicle.
They said for some unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and rolled over.
Police said the person who died was not an adult. The other six were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Both southbound I-57 lanes in Jefferson County were shut down for more than an hour until 8:50 a.m.
We will pass along more information as it becomes available.