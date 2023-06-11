One dead, one injured in overnight I-57 wreck

INA, Ill. -- A crash on I-57 in Jefferson County Saturday night resulted in a fiery crash that left one person dead and another flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
Illinois State Police said the incident happened at the 83 mile marker on NB I-57 at about 11:38 p.m.
ISP Troopers responded to a crash involving two motor vehicles.
Preliminary investigation results show one truck was traveling south on I-57 when they drove off the road, crossed across the median and into northbound traffic.
The southbound vehicle then struck another truck head-on. Both trucks then caught fire as a result of the crash.
ISP said one person died at the scene while the other driver was transported via helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Northbound traffic was diverted off I-57 onto Illinois Route 37 until approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
The investigation is ongoing.