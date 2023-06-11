 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /1 PM EDT/ TODAY TO
7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon CDT /1 PM EDT/ today to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are
forecast to develop this afternoon. These storms will produce
dangerous lightning and locally higher wind gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft. If lightning is sighted
or skies turn threatening, head to shore immediately and seek
shelter indoors until conditions improve.

&&

One dead, one injured in overnight I-57 wreck

  • Updated
  • 0
crash
MGN

INA, Ill. -- A crash on I-57 in Jefferson County Saturday night resulted in a fiery crash that left one person dead and another flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Illinois State Police said the incident happened at the 83 mile marker on NB I-57 at about 11:38 p.m.

ISP Troopers responded to a crash involving two motor vehicles.

Preliminary investigation results show one truck was traveling south on I-57 when they drove off the road, crossed across the median and into northbound traffic.

The southbound vehicle then struck another truck head-on. Both trucks then caught fire as a result of the crash.

ISP said one person died at the scene while the other driver was transported via helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Northbound traffic was diverted off I-57 onto Illinois Route 37 until approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

