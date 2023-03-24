One dead in multi-vehicle I-57 crash in Pulaski County

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following counties, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 115 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all the water to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 721 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is ongoing. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, West Frankfort, Murphysboro, Benton, Du Quoin, Pinckneyville, Carterville, Johnston City, Christopher, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler, De Soto, Crainville, Cambria, Royalton and Energy. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&