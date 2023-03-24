One dead in multi-vehicle I-57 crash in Pulaski County

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.

.The combination of rain that already fell overnight and expected
additional rainfall into tonight will result in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
around 4 feet above flood stage Sunday, and at Murphysboro around 7
feet above flood stage Wednesday.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 24.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry and Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 115 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many
areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours
for all the water to work through local drainage systems in urban
areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 721 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned
area. Flooding is ongoing.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, West Frankfort,
Murphysboro, Benton, Du Quoin, Pinckneyville, Carterville,
Johnston City, Christopher, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler,
De Soto, Crainville, Cambria, Royalton and Energy.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the watch area. Locally up to 5 inches is possible,
especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over the same
areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks, streams,
and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

One dead in multi-vehicle I-57 crash in Pulaski County

  • 0
crash

ULLIN, IL (WSIL) -- A multi-vehicle crash tied up I-57 in Pulaski County for hours on Thursday into Friday, resulting in one person losing his life.

Illinois State Police said the accident happened at 4:41 p.m. on I-57 NB at milepost 15 near Ullin.

Involved was a 2014 White Peterbilt Semi-truck, a 1998 Blue Peterbilt Semi-truck, a 2021 White Freightliner Semi-truck, and a 2008 White Kenworth Semi-truck.

Richard A. Collins, 68, of Troy, MI, was in the 2014 White Peterbilt semi-truck. He died due to injuries sustained in the wreck.

ISP released preliminary information on the accident. Three semi-trucks were stopped for traffic on I-57 when the truck Collins was driving failed to stop and hit the rear of one of the semi-trucks.

Collins was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner.

Two other received minor injuries.

The roadway reopened at 6:12 a.m. Friday morning.

