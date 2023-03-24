One dead in multi-vehicle I-57 crash in Pulaski County

ULLIN, IL (WSIL) -- A multi-vehicle crash tied up I-57 in Pulaski County for hours on Thursday into Friday, resulting in one person losing his life.
Illinois State Police said the accident happened at 4:41 p.m. on I-57 NB at milepost 15 near Ullin.
Involved was a 2014 White Peterbilt Semi-truck, a 1998 Blue Peterbilt Semi-truck, a 2021 White Freightliner Semi-truck, and a 2008 White Kenworth Semi-truck.
Richard A. Collins, 68, of Troy, MI, was in the 2014 White Peterbilt semi-truck. He died due to injuries sustained in the wreck.
ISP released preliminary information on the accident. Three semi-trucks were stopped for traffic on I-57 when the truck Collins was driving failed to stop and hit the rear of one of the semi-trucks.
Collins was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner.
Two other received minor injuries.
The roadway reopened at 6:12 a.m. Friday morning.