One dead after helicopter crash in Washington County, Ill.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. -- One person is dead after an aircraft crashed in Washington County Monday afternoon.
Illinois State Police (ISP) said it happened at about 1:39 p.m. near Oakdale Blacktop Road. This is west of Black Diamond Road near Oakdale.
ISP have released some preliminary information about the incident. They said ISP Troop 8 responded to the report of an aircraft crash.
They said it is believed the helicopter hit some powerlines, causing it to lose control and crashed into a cornfield.
The pilot was declared dead at the scene. No other occupants were inside the helicopter.
ISP said the Federal Aviation Administration is going to the scene to further investigate.