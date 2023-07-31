 Skip to main content
One dead after helicopter crash in Washington County, Ill.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. -- One person is dead after an aircraft crashed in Washington County Monday afternoon.

Illinois State Police (ISP) said it happened at about 1:39 p.m. near Oakdale Blacktop Road. This is west of Black Diamond Road near Oakdale.

ISP have released some preliminary information about the incident. They said ISP Troop 8 responded to the report of an aircraft crash.

They said it is believed the helicopter hit some powerlines, causing it to lose control and crashed into a cornfield.

The pilot was declared dead at the scene. No other occupants were inside the helicopter.

ISP said the Federal Aviation Administration is going to the scene to further investigate.

