One dead after fiery crash in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- One person is dead after a fiery crash on Tuesday evening.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at the intersection of Grassy Road and Caney Branch Lane where two vehicles were involved.
Deputies responded to the crash where they were alerted there were injuries and an entrapment.
Once on scene, deputies saw one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames. They also found there was one person dead in another vehicle.
The crash is being investigated by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Williamson County Coroner's Office.
Assisting in the in the response was the Lake of Egypt Fire Department, United Ambulance, ISP and the Federal Wildlife Officers with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.