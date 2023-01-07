 Skip to main content
On and off showers through the weekend

  Updated
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Continuing with a wet and cloudy January!

Saturday: Showers will continue to push into the region. High:47  Low: 36

Sunday: Isolated showers will continue into the region. A few snow showers and mixed precipitation will be possible to the northern counties. This could make for some slick travel. At most, a dusting is possible. High:42 Low: 27

Monday: Partly Cloudy, slightly warmer. High:50 Low: 37

The above average temperature trend looks to continue to start the next work week, but if you're looking for more sunny days, you may have to wait a while as more clouds are also in the forecast along with some growing chances for rain. 